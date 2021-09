The first games of the 2021-22 men's basketball season kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 9, but, hey, who's keeping track. Can you tell we're excited?. The sport's non-conference slate will include a rematch from last season's Final Four, exciting in-state matchups and games between top programs. If you're a diehard fan, you'll likely tune in to the Champions Classic on opening night (Kansas vs. Michigan State and Duke vs. Kentucky), and the Maui Invitational in late November, but here are 11 more men's basketball non-conference games to circle on your calendar for the 2021-22 season.