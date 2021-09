ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — This used to be the time of the season when MLB clubhouses and dugouts would get really crowded with the influx of September call-ups. There would be plenty of roster reinforcements for contending teams, including extra pitchers and a few more position players on the bench down the stretch. Teams out of the playoff chase got an opportunity over the final month to take a look at lots of prospects while giving them a taste of the big leagues.