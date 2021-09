The average value of a home in Richmond rose 13.7 percent in the last year, according to new assessments conducted by the Richmond Assessor’s Office. Citywide, the average value of a home in the city leaped to $315,000, up from $277,000 this year and $266,000 the year before. The increase means the average homeowner will owe $456 more in real estate taxes to the city next year when bills are due.