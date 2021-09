The Croods and the Bettermans are back for more prehistoric adventures in the new animated series, The Croods: Family Tree, inspired by the hit film The Croods: A New Age. DreamWorks Animation has released the first official trailer for the series, which is set to premiere on Hulu and Peacock on September 23. As seen in the teaser, the show continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. Expect hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.