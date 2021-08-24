State launches ‘TeenVaxFacts’ educational website
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has launched TeenVaxFacts.com, a website dedicated to providing teens with the information, tools and resources they need to educate themselves, their friends and their family members about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines. With access to materials such as a COVID-19 vaccine discussion guide, vaccine locations and informative videos, this site serves as...restorationnewsmedia.com
Comments / 1