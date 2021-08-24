Cancel
RWDG Webinar: Data Governance and Data Science to Improve Data Quality

By Shannon Kempe
dataversity.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo view just the slides from this presentation, click HERE>>. Data Science uses systematic methods, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from structured and unstructured data. Data Science requires high-quality data that is trusted by the organization and data scientists. Many organizations focus their Data Governance programs on improving Data Quality results. These three concepts (governance, science, and quality) seem to be made for each other.

