RWDG Webinar: Data Governance and Data Science to Improve Data Quality

Data science is a vast field with tons of entry points, depending on where and how you want to start. I started learning basic data science with a language called R, until I ran into one of its many limitations. Python has definitely won the battle of R vs Python for data science, as I learned. When I wanted to take the next step in my data science journey, I leaned on Python. Learning Python for data science is one of the fastest, easiest, and most fun ways to get into data science.