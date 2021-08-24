STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Alexandra Eastland & Nick Haddad Named To Dean’s List At Wentworth Institute Of Tech
BOSTON, MA — Alexandra Wellingham Eastland, of Wilmington, and Nicholas Joseph Haddad, of Wilmington, both made the Dean's List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the Spring 2021 semester. About Wentworth Institute of Technology. Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology is an independent, co-educational, nationally ranked institution offering career-focused
