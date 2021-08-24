Ultimate Surfer is ABC’s near-perfect combo of talent competition and drama

Alliances and rivalries will be front and center in the new ABC competition series “The Ultimate Surfer”! Jesse Palmer, former NFL quarterback and sports commentator, will host the new show that has men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations will leave two men and two women as finalists who will vie for the male and female titles of the The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the elite WSL Championship Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Slater’s remarkable, one-of-a-kind, human-made wave—the most even playing field for measuring surf mastery—is at the heart of the series.