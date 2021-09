As the dean of the College of Business at Idaho State University, I often have discussions with my colleagues about how we can provide better opportunities for our students. Those discussions have led to several initiatives this year to meet our students where they are and help them to develop the business skills they need to be successful, create jobs and build bright futures for their families. I also think it is critical that we consider how the ISU College of Business can help the broader university, business community and economy of our region, which is part of the critical mission of any world-class business school. I am pleased to share three things we are doing to help fulfill this mission over the next few months.