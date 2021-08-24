Cancel
Sitka reports 5 new COVID cases over weekend

kcaw.org
 10 days ago

Local health officials reported five new coronavirus cases in Sitka over the weekend. Four of the new cases are Sitka residents, according to the city’s COVID dashboard. One child between 10 and 19 years old tested positive, along with two people in their twenties, a man in his 40s, and a non-resident in his 70s. Three of the cases were not experiencing symptoms when they tested positive, and three are “secondary” meaning the patients had close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is still in progress for all of the new cases.

www.kcaw.org

