Growing up in Houstonia, and following in her parents’ examples, Dr. Norfleet knew she wanted to be involved in her community and help her neighbors. Exploring different career options in high school, she reached out to her family's primary care physician, Dr. Robert Frederickson, to job shadow and learn more about the medical field. She had the opportunity to observe Dr. Frederickson’s evidence-based practices and how invested he is in the community, inspiring her interest in medicine.