Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

$ 34.49 Bn Growth In Software Testing Services Market | Increasing Adoption Of Mobile Testing To Boost The Market Growth | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The software testing services market has the potential to grow by USD 34.49 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.39%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (application testing and product testing), end-user (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, and others), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Software Testing Services Market can now be gained through our report - Have a Free Sample Report Now!

Impact of COVID-19With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the software testing market is likely to witness mixed impacts during the forecast period. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on segmentation by product, the BSFI segment is leading the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The software testing services market has the potential to grow by USD 34.49 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.39%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The increasing adoption of mobile testing is notably driving the software testing services market growth, although factors such as the availability of open-source and free testing tools may impede the market growth.
  • How big is the North American market?42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Game Development Software Market by Component Placement and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - Download a free sample report now.

Cyber Security Market in North America by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - Download a free sample report now.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this software testing services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Download a free sample report in minutes!

Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Software Testing Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Application Testing
  • Product Testing
  • End-user
  • BFSI
  • Telecom And Media
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail
  • Others
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America

Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The software testing services market report covers the following areas:

  • Software Testing Services Market Size
  • Software Testing Services Market Trends
  • Software Testing Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the availability of cloud-based software testing services as one of the prime reasons driving the Software Testing Services Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION Platform

Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist software testing services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the software testing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the software testing services market across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software testing services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2021
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Atos SE
  • Capgemini SE
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
  • DXC Technology Co.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-34-49-bn-growth-in-software-testing-services-market--increasing-adoption-of-mobile-testing-to-boost-the-market-growth--technavio-301359993.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Testing#Market Research#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Product Market#Cagr#Bsfi#The Market Accenture Plc#Capgemini Se#Dxc Technology Co#Hcl Technologies Ltd#Infosys Ltd#Wipro Ltd#North American#Bfsi Telecom And#Access Technavio#Subscription Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

$ 5.42 Bn Growth In Electronic Warfare Market From Aerospace & Defense Industry | 17,000 Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic warfare market size is expected to increase by $ 5.42 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 5.27% during the forecast period. The report on the electronic warfare market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Metallocene Catalyst Market Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Univation Technologies, LyondellBasell, W.R. Grace

The report titled Global Metallocene Catalyst Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metallocene Catalyst market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metallocene Catalyst market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metallocene Catalyst market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metallocene Catalyst market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metallocene Catalyst report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Remote Microgrid Market To Record Growth Worth $ 5.26 Bn With Hitachi Ltd. & Honeywell International Inc. Emerging As Key Growth Contributors | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote microgrid market is poised to grow by $ 5.26 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period. Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters. The...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Vending Machine Market Analysis Highlights The Impact Of COVID-19 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption Of Vending Machines To Boost Market Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Swimming Pool Market To Grow By $ 3.56 Bn Between 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swimming Pool Market by Revenue Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 5.72 Bn Growth Expected In Fire Sprinkler Systems Market During 2021-2025 | Global Analysis And Forecast Model | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

Technavio forecasts the fire sprinkler systems market to grow by USD 5.72 billion, at almost 14% CAGR during 2021-2025. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report Now!. The report on the fire sprinkler systems market provides...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Perfusion Systems Market Share, Growth Insights, Size, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast to 2031

Global Perfusion Systems Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 5.8% is relied upon to be recorded for the Perfusion Systems market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024 | Need For Integrated UEM Solutions To Manage Traditional & Non-traditional Endpoints To Boost Growth | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The unified endpoint management market is set to grow by USD 11.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 36% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Computing Mouse Market | Rising Demand For Wireless Mouse To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "computing mouse market segmented by Type (Wired and Wireless) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the computing mouse market size is expected to reach a value of USD 471.80 million during 2021-2025?
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Public Cloud Services Market From Internet Services & Infrastructure Industry To Grow By USD 221.84 Bn |17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the public cloud services market and it is poised to grow by USD 221.84 bn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Marketscuereport.com

Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

Primary aspects discussed in Intraoperative Imaging Devices market research report: profit margins, pricing models, production and consumption volume, demand and supply trends, COVID-19 impact. The study on Intraoperative Imaging Devices market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025|Demand For Daily Disposable Contact Lenses To Boost Growth | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the contact lenses market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Markets, 2021-2026 - Competitive Quadrant, Market Share Analysis, & Strategic Initiatives

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market (2021-2026) by Component, Business Application, Organization Size, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market is estimated to be USD 2.31 Bn in 2021 and...
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Online Education Market In India | Increased Penetration Of Internet And Smartphones In India To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio estimates the online education market size in India to grow by USD 2.28 bn during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of almost 20%.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

$ 1.86 Bn Growth In Ethoxylates Market From Specialty Chemicals Industry With BASF SE, Dow Inc., And Evonik Industries AG Emerging As Prominent Vendors | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The ethoxylates market is poised to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.98% during the forecast period. The ethoxylates market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. Discover Specialty Chemicals...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 5.84 Bn Growth Opportunity In Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global fatty acid methyl ester market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 5.84 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 3.24 Bn Growth Opportunity In Extremities Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global extremities market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 3.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy