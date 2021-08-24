TPBank Wins 2 International Awards At The 9th Edition Of The Global Brands Magazine Awards

Cancel
LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPBank, one of the most established financial institutions in Vietnam, has won both "Best Customer Service Banking Brand, Vietnam 2021" and "Best Mobile Banking Application, Vietnam 2021". The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. TPBank was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on TPBank winning the awards, Jay Reddy (Director) of Global Brands magazine, said , "TPBank very deservedly has been allocated two distinct awards on this occasion, not only for its continued excellence in customer service but also for its exemplar mobile application, both of which outshine competitors from the region. Having only been established in 2008, TPBank has shown tremendous achievements compared to even its most established competitors that have existed decades longer. We at GBM proudly allocate them these prestigious awards."

Commenting on winning the award, Nguyen Hung (CEO) said, "I'm very honoured to receive the Best Customer Service Banking Brand, Vietnam 2021 and Best Mobile Banking Application, Vietnam 2021. I'd first like to express my gratitude to Global Brand Magazines for recognising the efforts we've made to TPBank over the years."

"For many consecutive years, TPBank has continuously launched the most modern technologies that update the most prominent trends in the market, especially in mobile banking. In 2020, It was also the first bank to successfully implement eKYC on Mobile App, allowing customers to open an Account with only 5 seconds of identification. TPBank Mobile Digital Banking App reached the Top 1 of most downloaded banking and finance apps in Vietnam for consecutive weeks. Customer service quality is also something that TPBank always cares about and improves every day, so that customers always have the best experience at TPBank. TPBank will always strive every day for new and better values. Thank you so much," he said.

About TPBank

TPBank is a Vietnamese bank that was established in 2008. TPBank combines and harnesses the technological prowess of its shareholders, including DOJI Gold and Gems Group, FPT Corporation, MobiFone Corporation, Vietnam National Reinsurance and SBI Ven Holding Pte. Ltd, Singapore.

About Global Brands Magazine ( England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tpbank-wins-2-international-awards-at-the-9th-edition-of-the-global-brands-magazine-awards-301360569.html

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited

