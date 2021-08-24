Saints TE Adam Trautman carted to locker room in first half against Jaguars

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman is thought to have suffered a minor leg injury, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Trautman was carted off the field in Monday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it seems as though he's avoided a serious injury. Underhill reports that while the tight end is going to see a specialist, but the "initial belief is that it is a minor injury." That's great news for the Saints and Trautman, as he's a popular breakout candidate later in drafts. Keep an eye out on his status to see if his Week 1 status will be affected in any way by this injury. Nick Vannett could be in line for added playing time should Trautman miss time.