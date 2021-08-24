Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann expects Liddell to ‘play exclusively’ at power forward in 2021-22

By Jacob Benge
Lantern
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-21 men’s basketball season was a breakout year for then-sophomore forward E.J. Liddell. Liddell earned First Team All-Big Ten honors after breaking out and averaging 16.2 points per game, second-most among Buckeyes and more than doubling his total as a freshman, and leading the team in rebounds. He placed as one of 15 players to the Wooden Award ballot, given to the most outstanding player in college basketball.

www.thelantern.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Power Forward#First Team#Buckeyes#Ohio State#E J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
Minnesota StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Minnesota in Thursday's Season-Opener

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to open the 2021 season this week with a trip to Minnesota for the first time since 2014. The Buckeyes are 4-time defending Big Ten champions and have been in the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons. But with new leadership - including a new quarterback this year - Ohio State has a lot to prove if they want to be back in that same position come December.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Larry Nance Jr. reveals truth on shock trade from Cavs to Blazers

Larry Nance Jr.’s trade to the Portland Trail Blazers came as a shock to everyone, especially since he is a fan-favorite who has actually loved his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Apparently, though, the big man asked for the trade. In a message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance revealed that...
Minnesota State247Sports

Palaie Gaoteote awaits NCAA waiver as Ohio State prepares linebackers for opener vs. Minnesota

It's been over eight months since former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote entered his name in the transfer portal and nearly two and a half months since his name appeared in the Ohio State student directory. Yet neither the Buckeyes nor Gaoteote knows whether the player will be eligible to suit up for the team this year, despite the season-opening game against Minnesota coming on Thursday.
Minnesota StatePosted by
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #4 Ohio State at Minnesota

Ohio State is looking to make a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff as it opens on the road against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign. The Buckeyes are breaking in a brand new quarterback and Minnesota is looking rebuild...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football player medically retires

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Roen McCullough (94) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) after Haubeil successfully kicked an onside kick during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Osu19mary Jb 06.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Key Matchups: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota Offense

The Silver Bullets didn't have a great year in 2020. They certainly didn't have a poor season either. After all, they dominated almost every single opponent they played and made it to the College Football Playoff national championship game. But a couple of coaching staff changes on that side of...
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Ohio State hoops welcoming former star, No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick back to staff

One of the greatest players in the history of Ohio State basketball is joining the staff this upcoming season. Former Ohio State center Greg Oden is returning to the program as a graduate student, with the goal of eventually becoming a full-time coach, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Oden previously served under Thad Matta as a student manager in 2016.
Fayetteville, ARuatrav.com

Men’s basketball announces 2021-22 non-conference schedule

The Razorback men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season Monday. The schedule comprises nine games at home in Bud Walton Arena and four outside of Fayetteville. The season starts November 9 as the Mercer Bears take on the Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena, kicking off a...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Former Blazers center Greg Oden speaks out after returning to Ohio State as coach

After being selected No. 1 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2007 NBA Draft, Greg Oden was touted as, potentially, the next great big man until injuries got in the way of his bright future. Now, Oden is about to embark on a new journey as part of Chris Holtmann’s coaching staff in […] The post Former Blazers center Greg Oden speaks out after returning to Ohio State as coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Sportsbuffzone.com

Pac-12 releases weekly matchups for 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

The 2021-22 schedule might not be officially complete for the Colorado men’s basketball team. But the Buffaloes know how the Pac-12 Conference schedule will unfold. On Thursday, the league announced the weekly pairings for the upcoming 2021-22 season. While the exact matchups and dates will be announced later, the Buffs will tackle the league slate without having to play road series on consecutive weekends.
College SportsSports Illustrated

Cal Men's Basketball Opens Pac-12 Play on Dec. 2

Cal’s men’s basketball team will start Pac-12 conference play early this season, beginning with a home game against Oregon State on Dec. 2, as noted in the Pac-12 schedules announced Thursday. Dec. 2 appears to be the earliest date that the Golden Bears have ever played a conference game. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy