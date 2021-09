So much time has gone into Florida’s school mask wars in the past several days, we might forget the state has other cultural battles happening in the education system, too. Some of the same people fighting for mask freedom also are pushing to ensure there’s no “critical race theory” in classrooms. One Tampa Bay area school district is living that debate. Read on for that story and more Florida education news. And don’t forget — the ruling in the court case on school masks comes at 10 a.m. You can watch here.