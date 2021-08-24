Cancel
Wausau, WI

Wausau School District Taxes Should Remain Stable for 2022

By Mike Leischner
wsau.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board Education and Operations Committee has given initial approval to the 2021-’22 budget and tax levy. District Finance and Business Services Officer Bob Tess says taxpayers may be pleasantly surprised to see their mill rates remaining flat compared to last year’s budget thanks to responsible debt retirement in years past, meaning at the very least the school portion of their tax bills should remain stable.

