These TikTok cookie recipes will satisfy your sweet tooth

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our August 26 segment, we highlighted Badolina Bakery to see what delicious treats they have in store for Houston! Bdolina Bakery & Cafe opened in June 2021 offering fine bread service and custom cakes. The made-to-order bake lab serves one-of-a-kind creations by executive pastry chef and partner Michal Michaeli. Under Michaeli's genius, the bakery features a variety of flavor profiles bringing rich, cultural specialties to life, including modern Middle Eastern and Israeli baked goods, sweet and savory pastries, custom cakes, desserts, babkas and signature coffee. Whether you are hosting a banquet, party, wedding or just want to treat yourself Bdolina Bakery & Cafe is sure to be hit!
Comments / 0