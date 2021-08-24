These TikTok cookie recipes will satisfy your sweet tooth

If you are a banana cream pie lover, then today is your lucky day! I am a big fan of pies, but to be honest, I almost never actually make them at home—it just always seems like so much work! I did, however, make this no-bake banana cream pie as I wanted to see how easy it felt compared to making a pie from scratch (and if it would be as good!), and I have to say, it was so easy and so delicious that I’m totally sold on the no-bake pie idea! You can make a few tweaks to make it even easier (or add a little more effort in spots) to adjust it to your taste and time level, but either way, I know it will be delicious!!