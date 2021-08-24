Cancel
NSW weather: snow on the way as cold front ends streak of warm winter days

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front sweeping across New South Wales has ended a record run of warm winter days and brought the promise of snow and heavy rainfall to parts of the state. Much of NSW has enjoyed a stint of unusually warm weather, with Sydney setting a new winter record of 15 days above 20C.

Posted by
WDBO

Weather experts warn ‘coldest winter in years’ is on the way

The upcoming winter could be “one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years.”. That’s according Janice Stillman, editor of the annual Farmer’s Almanac. The newest edition of the popular book predicts above-average snowfall and below-average temperatures in numerous areas of the United States, including New England, the Appalachians, the Ohio Valley, portions of the Deep South and even New Mexico.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

A cold front will bring in rain chances this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a hot forecast. The high today will be 99 with mostly sunny skies. However, due to the insane amount of humidity, the heat index will be well over 100. The heat index will be between 102 and 108. Today we may see an isolated shower or two develop. However, the probability of seeing showers is low. Today, we will have a 10% chance of a few showers. We do have a heat advisory in place for Montague county until 8 PM. Friday will be another hot day. The high on Friday will be 99 with partly cloudy skies. On Saturday we have the chance of seeing the triple digits once again. Cooler weather is headed our way by Sunday. A cold front will move into Texoma late Saturday. When it does move into the area, we will see rain chances begin. Shower and storm chances will return to the area by Sunday and last into Monday morning.
Syracuse, NYlocalsyr.com

WATCH: Cool weather to end the week but warming to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Behind what’s left of Ida, the coolest air mass we’ve felt in months blows in from the north for the last half of the week. With the cooler airmass, clouds will prevail overnight. A northwesterly wind over Lake Ontario leads to lake effect rain showers from Syracuse west.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a cold front that will increase rain chances over the holiday weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, partly cloudy and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. On Friday, another hot & humid afternoon will prevail with temperatures topping out in the upper 90s. Heat indices will range anywhere from 101-104°. There will be an elevated chance for a heat related illnesses for those who will be outdoors for an extended period of time.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Expect warming weather trend for Labor Day weekend

If you’re staying put this Labor Day weekend, expect sunny skies with a gradual warm-up, from the upper 70s on Friday to the lower to mid-90s on Sunday and Monday. Smoke from wildfires in northwestern California that drifted into Sonoma County and other parts of the Bay Area on Thursday will start to clear starting on Friday, according to David King, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Monterey.

