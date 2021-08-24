Cancel
Talladega, AL

A 60-year-old woman ducks, doesn't get hit in house shooting, but her TV does

Anniston Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence near the intersection of Howard and Tuskegee streets Sunday, according to a report. Detective Jeremey Faulkner said Monday that the 60-year-old woman who lives in the house said she was watching television in her living room just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she heard shots outside and got down on the floor.

www.annistonstar.com

