A 60-year-old woman ducks, doesn't get hit in house shooting, but her TV does
TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence near the intersection of Howard and Tuskegee streets Sunday, according to a report. Detective Jeremey Faulkner said Monday that the 60-year-old woman who lives in the house said she was watching television in her living room just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she heard shots outside and got down on the floor.www.annistonstar.com
Comments / 0