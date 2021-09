MERCED (CBS SF) — Federal park officials ordered the closure of a trail in Mariposa County Sunday where the bodies of a family and their dog were discovered dead from unknown causes earlier this month. Since Sunday, several recreational sites and trailheads around the Savage Lundy Trail in the Sierra National Forest were closed for a month “to provide for public safety,” according to the park service order. Per the order, anyone using or being anywhere near the listed trailheads could be subject to fines up to $5,000, or $10,000 if they are a group. The announcement came as investigators continue looking...