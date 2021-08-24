Cancel
Politics

Ex-Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa denies claim she 'spearheaded' bullying of accusers

By Thomas Barrabi
Fox News
Fox News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa DeRosa, a former top aide to disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fired back on Monday night after a reporter made an apparent reference to claims regarding her conduct in a damning report compiled by the state attorney general. The dispute unfolded after a CBS New York reporter responded...

Politicsncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Mr. Cuomo's millions

THE ISSUE: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo left office with $18 million in campaign cash. THE STAKES: There must be stricter rules on how political contributions are used. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in disgrace, but there are 18 million reasons to believe he will remain a force in state politics.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Two Cuomo reps resign from ethics agency amid probes of ex-governor

Andrew Cuomo’s appointees on the state’s ethics agency announced their resignations amid a push to probe the disgraced ex-governor’s actions — including his controversial $5.1 million pandemic memoir. Daniel Horwitz and James Dering informed the Joint Commission on Public Ethics that they will step down, according to JCOPE commissioner Gary...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Subpoenas Reportedly Issued In Connection To Complaint Filed By Cuomo Accuser

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former governor Andrew Cuomo could face possible criminal charges. The Albany Times Union reports subpoenas were issued to gather evidence after Brittany Commisso, a former aide to Cuomo, spent hours being interviewed in connection to the complaint she filed earlier in August. TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment, Nursing Home Scandals Commisso has accused the disgraced former governor of groping her in the executive mansion. Cuomo resigned after an investigation by the Attorney General found he sexually harassed 11 women. He denies the allegations, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately.
Albany, NYHornell Evening Tribune

'Vaxed': NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's necklace sends a message on COVID vaccines

ALBANY – The gold-colored pendant hanging from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's neck on Thursday was intended to send a message. As she introduced her pick for lieutenant governor, Hochul wore a nameplate necklace with a single word: "Vaxed." Hochul was sworn in as governor Tuesday following former Gov. Andrew...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

De Blasio Sounding Out Governor Run After Cuomo’s Downfall, Says Report

It’s only been three weeks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace after a string of sexual-harassment allegations—but it appears his longtime nemesis, Bill de Blasio, hasn’t been wasting that time. According to Politico, the New York City mayor has been spending the past few weeks calling allies and labor leaders to gather their thoughts on him launching a bid for governor. “He’s letting the leaders know that he’s considering running for governor,” one unnamed union affiliate told the site. Asked about what de Blasio had said in his calls, the affiliate said the mayor is “asking friends to hold off on making a decision” about who to endorse in the Democratic primary, and that he wants to “head off any momentum for Tish and Kathy,” referring to New York Attorney General Tish James and Cuomo’s recently installed successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul. The New York Times reported Wednesday that de Blasio’s pollster, Anna Greenberg, has been weighing up his popularity outside of the city.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Hochul breaks with new lieutenant governor over calls to ‘defund the police’

Gov. Hochul made a sharp break with her incoming lieutenant governor, State Sen. Brian Benjamin, rejecting the “defund the police” movement he has embraced. “Governor Hochul does not support defunding the police,” Hazel Crampton-Hays, her press secretary, told The Post. “In the Hochul Administration, public safety and justice and accountability in policing are not mutually exclusive, and we are glad to partner with soon-to-be Lieutenant Governor Benjamin on these priorities to keep our communities safe.”
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Disgraced Cuomo under pressure to refund millions in campaign donations

A state senator who heads the powerful budget-writing committee is demanding that disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo close his campaign account and return $18 million in donations by contributors to his aborted re-election bid. Anticipating that Cuomo won’t relinquish the pile of cash so easily, State Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) said...

