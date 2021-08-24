Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams' Henderson day-to-day with sprained thumb

By Daniel Valente
theScore
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams have avoided another major injury in their backfield. Running back Darrell Henderson is considered day-to-day after spraining his thumb in practice, the Rams announced Monday, according to team reporter Stu Jackson. Henderson is expected to be ready for Week 1, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Sony Michel's Updated Fantasy Value After Rams Trade amid Darrell Henderson's Injury

Sony Michel is back on the fantasy football radar after reportedly being traded from the New England Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Pats received "two late-round conditional draft picks" in exchange for the 26-year-old running back, who's now worth a late-round flier in fantasy drafts.
NFLNBC Sports

Fantasy football: How Pats-Rams trade impacts Michel, Henderson

Sony Michel entered Wednesday as a fantasy football afterthought on the New England Patriots. Could that change following his trade to the Los Angeles Rams?. The Rams needed running back reinforcements after losing Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury. While Darrell Henderson was expected to be the lead rusher ahead of backup Xavier Jones, Wednesday's trade for Michel proved they weren't comfortable with Henderson being the lone workhorse.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rams’ Darrell Henderson hit with huge injury update

The Los Angeles Rams keep getting hit by injuries to their running back group. Cam Akers tore his Achilles and is already out for the year, paving the way for Darrell Henderson to take control of the group. However, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Henderson hurt his thumb during practice on Monday. When asked about his status, Rams head coach Sean McVay wasn’t entirely sure.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams RBs appear to be Henderson, Michel, Funk for 2021

The LA Rams organization doesn’t say much when it comes to the depth chart or regarding their position competition. But you can find out plenty by reading between the lines. For example, the LA Rams quarterback depth chart likely reads QB1 Matthew Stafford and QB2 John Wolford. That meant that the Rams played QB Bryce Perkins the entirety of two preseason games, and may not even make the team’s roster.
NFLnumberfire.com

Rams: Darrell Henderson still set for significant role

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is "still going to have a very big role," head coach Sean McVay said Thursday. “Darrell’s still going to have a very big role," McVay said in regards to the Rams' acquisition of Sony Michel. "Doesn’t really change the outlook for him." It remains unclear what Henderson's role will be, but he's the favorite to lead the Rams' backfield in touches. The Rams face the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in Week 1.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy