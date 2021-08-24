Cancel
Environment

Construction continues 10 years after earthquake

localdvm.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuff-a-bus event helps kids in need of school supplies. Scott’s I270 WDVM 25 Evening Forecast for Monday August 23.

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

#Earthquake#Westfield#Dollar Store#School Supplies#Bus Driver#Extreme Weather#Covid#Rsv
Earthquakes
Weather
Economy
Industry
Environment
Virginia StateSFGate

Virginia community reflects on earthquake 10 years later

MINERAL, Va. (AP) — A decade after a massive earthquake rendered Louisa County High School unusable, dozens gathered in front of the rebuilt school Monday for a ceremony of reflection. At 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2011, a magnitude-5.8 earthquake that lasted less than a minute shook Mineral, Louisa, Bumpass...
Louisa, VANBC12

Ceremony marks 10-year anniversary of Louisa earthquake

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a decade since an earthquake hit Louisa County. Deborah Pettit remembers very well the day the earth shook. “The ceiling above us was shaking, and we heard the rumbling,” said Pettit. The former superintendent of Louisa County Schools was inside a classroom 10 years...
Virginia Statewfxrtv.com

Central Virginia still rattled 10 years after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Ten years ago, millions of people felt a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled much of the East Coast including much of Virginia. The quake occurred at 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2011. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the shaking was felt up to 600 miles away from the epicenter near Mineral, Va. USGS received nearly 150,000 reports of shaking as far north as Canada and as far south as Florida.
Virginia StateWHSV

Remember the Virginia earthquake, 10 years ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten years ago, millions of people were shocked and surprised at the sudden shaking on the afternoon of August 23, 2011. The quake measured 5.8 on the Richter scale and was centered about 5 miles south of Mineral, happening at 1:51 p.m. It was felt as...
Banner Elk, NCaveryjournal.com

Construction continues on Hwy.184 to repair damage near Sugar Mountain

BANNER ELK — The road closure associated with Tropical Storm Fred on Hwy. 184/Tynecastle Hwy. is still being repaired by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, along with affiliated contractors and maintenance divisions, with no official completion date has been established. David Uchiyama, communications officer with the western region of...
Environmentobxtoday.com

Ten years ago: Earthquake rattles East Coast

Ten years ago today, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in central Virginia, leaving behind millions of dollars in damages and a rattled East Coast. The U.S. Geological Survey says the Aug. 23, 2011 quake may have been felt by more people than any other earthquake in U.S. history. The USGS received more than 100,000 responses to the agency’s “Did You Feel It?” map in the hours after the shaking stopped, and estimates one-third of the U.S. population felt the temblor.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Construction of new fire station four in South Peoria continues

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Construction on a brand new fire station on Peoria's south side is making progress. The new fire station four will be located at Western Avenue and Howett Street. Vice President of Peoria Firefighters Local 150 Steven Stecher said the station will be a one...
Harpers Ferry, WVlocaldvm.com

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park preps for post-storm conditions

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is no stranger to flood-like conditions as they experience them almost every other year. This is because the park sits at the point of two rivers. Park-goers are urged to exercise caution in the park and on trails on the property after heavy rainfall, but what else can they expect after a storm like Hurricane Ida?
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Stay weather alert on Wednesday

Tonight, as a warm front lifts north across the area, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will start to increase as low temperatures will be in the mid-60s to upper 70s. The bulk of Ida`s remnants; however; are expected to move through our region on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is expected to overspread the area after midnight Tuesday with the northern and western portions of the forecast seeing a widespread 2-5 inches; and possible pockets of higher amounts. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the area until Thursday morning. In addition to heavy rain, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has raised our severe risk, given the type of environment in place. Any storm that forms tomorrow should be capable of exhibiting characteristics that would produce multiple tornadoes and instances of damaging straight-line winds. The primetime for seeing any tornadoes would be after 2 pm and up until 7 pm before the line of storms with Ida moves out of the region.

