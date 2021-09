A Texarkana, Texas, man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Baxter County, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office. Terry Lee Snavely, 65, was driving a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig eastbound on Tracy Ferry Road at 10:11 a.m. when the truck ran off the road and struck a tree, the release said. He was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center, but died from his injuries, the release said.