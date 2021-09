In the world of premium spirits, Scotch whisky remains king. As popular now as ever before (if not more so), this particular spirit is also gloriously diverse. To explore it to the fullest potential is to touch down on a wide host of regions, distilleries, aromas, and flavours. Heck, even a single distillery will generate different tasting profiles from one release to the next. For proof, look no further than Benriach, which has been handcrafting whisky since 1898 and continues to experiment with different flavour possibilities through innovative cask maturation. (A great Father’s Day gift for your whisky-loving dad by the way).