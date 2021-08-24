Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

I love a lot of schools

By Vippie1 Joined:
sportswar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat are awesome as well. But I ain't gonna make a bad business decision based on pure emotion. Navy has zero chance of being in the ACC for a multitude of reasons. Zero.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Navy#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Gamblingsportswar.com

I love this story

What is the most absurd bet you've ever made... and won or honored❓ -- bourbonstreet 08/23/2021 10:00PM. The bet: $25 that I couldn't chug a pint of Southern Comfort and not refund -- Mighty Fine Catch 08/24/2021 2:41PM. This one wasn't honored but it was a LOT of fun. A...
Environmentsportswar.com

I love a rainy night

Here comes the rain again, falling on my car like a memory. -- jdubforwahoowa 09/01/2021 08:56AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Restaurantssportswar.com

I loved that place...

You're right, I used to hit the Spot for lunch and either double motor burger or get a couple grilled cheeses with ham there. So good!!
United States Navysportswar.com

With your choice of a UVa logo on it?

Pretty slick but can’t say we need more drinking vessels in my house sadly -- HooStu 09/02/2021 6:38PM. Love my Brumate. Bought the navy and slapped a custom Vsabre sticker on it. ** -- VintonVAHOO 09/02/2021 9:57PM. Where have you been? I have had the 16oz cup and 12oz can...
Entertainmentboreal.org

'I love supporting my people'

Arnée Martin has been making art — drawing, painting and doing needlework — for as long as she can remember. But it’s only in the last three years that she started to sell some of the things she made online and at pop-up sales. Martin describes herself as Afro-Indigenous and...
Afghanistanpbfingers.com

Things I’m Loving Friday #382

Hi friends! How’s it going? I felt like my heart was all over the place this week with so much of the world facing so many heavy, hard things. I sometimes struggle with how to address current events on the blog because I know I’m not your news source. At the same time I also feel like I think so many of you do right now which is so disheartened and overwhelmed and heartbroken for everything going on in Afghanistan, Haiti and worldwide due to the pandemic. To put it simply, it’s a lot and sometimes it’s hard not to feel like it’s one awful thing after the next happening in a world that feels increasingly cruel toward each other and divided. If you’re feeling any bit of this, know I am, too. As for ways to help, here are some resources I personally found helpful: How to Help Afghanistan War Veterans, Afghan Refugees and U.S. Allies + How to Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Haiti.
Lifestylesportswar.com

I love to make tuna salad with Bumblebee

At Louisville for the miracle throw in three. I like it anyway… ** -- PANAHOO 08/25/2021 10:37PM. "Time out. Wait, you mean you can coach those plays?" - Pete Gillen ** -- CambridgeHoo 08/25/2021 6:49PM. I bet at least one of those was originally created by Bob Loblaw. ** --...
Educationrasmussen.edu

I Love Teaching: Preschool Pros Share What They Love About the Job

If you’ve ever considered a job working with little kids, you’ve probably heard some amusing anecdotes about what happens in a room full of preschool-age children. While the moments of levity that come from this setting are certainly a plus, that’s not all that keeps early childhood education (ECE) professionals coming back to work every day.
Nevada StateMesquite Local News

Nevada P.S. I Love You Postcard Project

Nevadan’s ages 5 and up are invited to the Mesquite Fine Arts Classroom on Saturday, September 4th to create a handmade Nevada, P.S. I Love You Postcard for the Nevada Humanities Exhibition Series in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Book Festival. The postcard project hopes to...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

FAYE: What I love about Texas high school football

I consider myself to be a fan of just about every sport. It’s part of the reason I got into this profession. No matter what season it is — basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer or any other sport -- I’m always tuned into the action. However, when summer turns to fall...
Sportssportswar.com

I'm loving this Alliance thing for a lot

Of reasons, not the least of which is that the SEC clearly did not see it coming. It's like the scene in Indiana Jones where the Middle Eastern guy waves his sword around only to have Jones pull out a gun.
AnimalsDaily Advocate

Dogs I have known and loved

Are you surprised that I’m writing about dogs instead of social and political issues? I’m a dog lover and just wanted to write about a dog from my childhood so that readers can reminisce about their own. We had a hound dog once named Bobo, but the first dog I...
Footballsportswar.com

I think the 2H looked a lot different. Vague memory

Haven't run as much lately anyway and it will not go away entirely. ** -- Kris. M/M. The mover/mover offense. Better than the blocker blocker offense … -- Haney 08/29/2021 8:13PM. I think this season we'll see a good bit of blocker mover, especially when -- Bourbon Bowl 08/29/2021 6:39PM.
Basketballsportswar.com

Having trouble remembering him. Pre-UVA Glory days

I just realized the guy giving b-ball lessons to kids in my neighborhood -- CAV itee 09/01/2021 12:42PM. One of the best college passers I’ve ever seen in 30-35 years watching. ** -- Buckeye Hoo 09/01/2021 7:00PM. I remember him being fast. After NBA, he returned to UNC to get...
Lifestylegoodmenproject.com

10 Things I Can Love Without

Thinking about the things I can LIVE without is easy. I’m intensely unfond of clowns, raisins, and the Beatles. My idea of hell involves a creepy grown man in makeup with oversized shoes singing “Hey Jude” while holding a tray of cookies loaded with those revolting shrunken grapes. Fortunately, it’s relatively easy for me to live a life sheltered from those exemplars of my disdain. That is all good and selfish. I have a natural talent for avoiding things.
Trafficsportswar.com

Pro Tip: not the landline

While we're on the ticket thing. Was sent tickets via e-mail. Hit accept -- 6th hoo 08/31/2021 2:30PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Educationsportswar.com

UVa Bball, brought to you by tofu, rice cakes and quaker oatmeal

Are we going with the same awful uniforms again this year? ** -- Oregon Hoo 08/31/2021 2:55PM. Mostly the same, but the pants stripe is a thin sinusoidal curve that -- chicken 08/31/2021 5:13PM. No, Nike redesigned them based on new lawn room traditions and Leitao and -- HoosForward 08/31/2021...

Comments / 0

Community Policy