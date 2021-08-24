I love a lot of schools

Hi friends! How’s it going? I felt like my heart was all over the place this week with so much of the world facing so many heavy, hard things. I sometimes struggle with how to address current events on the blog because I know I’m not your news source. At the same time I also feel like I think so many of you do right now which is so disheartened and overwhelmed and heartbroken for everything going on in Afghanistan, Haiti and worldwide due to the pandemic. To put it simply, it’s a lot and sometimes it’s hard not to feel like it’s one awful thing after the next happening in a world that feels increasingly cruel toward each other and divided. If you’re feeling any bit of this, know I am, too. As for ways to help, here are some resources I personally found helpful: How to Help Afghanistan War Veterans, Afghan Refugees and U.S. Allies + How to Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Haiti.