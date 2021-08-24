Cancel
Karrion Kross Debuts New Mask And In-Ring Attire On Tonight’s WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarrion Kross returned to the ring on tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW from San Diego, one night after losing the WWE NXT Title to Samoa Joe at Takeover 36. Tonight’s RAW saw Kross squash Ricochet in a fairly quick match. Ricochet had some offense but Kross dominated and quickly put him away with the Doomsday suplex and the Kross Jacket submission. It looks like the suplex is no longer being called the Doomsday Saito suplex, just the Doomsday suplex.

www.wrestlinginc.com

