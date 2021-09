After five months of preparation, the Murray State volleyball team will hit the court once again, returning 10 players from last season and gaining four new players. Two of the returning players, senior libero Becca Fernandez and sophomore outside hitter Jayla Holcombe, were named to the Preseason All-OVC team, Fernandez’s third time and Holcombe’s first. Both were named to the first-team All-OVC at the end of the 2020 season with Fernandez also being named the Defensive Player of the Year. The team as a whole is predicted to finish seventh overall in the upcoming season after finishing the previous season with a 5-11 overall record.