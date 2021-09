Greensburg officials are hopeful renovations planned for Spring Avenue Park in the Fifth Ward will serve as the beginning of revamping the city’s parks. On Monday, officials involved in the redesign — which has been underway for about a year — will hold a public design workshop. Draft plans for the park will be presented and community members can give their input regarding design and construction priorities. Plans developed so far include a basketball court, space for outdoor seating, green space and gardens that could include sculptures and art installments.