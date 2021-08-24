Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper County, MO

Misdemeanor plea accepted in felony weapon case

By Jeff Lehr
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 10 days ago

A Lamar man pleaded down to a misdemeanor offense Monday in connection with an incident Dec. 22 at a Joplin address that had drawn a felony weapon charge.

Michael D. Green, 22, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree property damage in a plea deal and was sentenced by Judge Dean Dankelson to six months in jail with execution of the term suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for two years.

Green had been facing a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon pertaining to an incident at 701 W. Grand Road in Jasper County. A probable-cause affidavit states that Green was one of five occupants of a vehicle that pulled up to the residence and that he and another male got out.

Green purportedly was seen pointing a handgun at the house just before the door to the residence was kicked in, according to the affidavit. The occupants of the vehicle, including Green, subsequently fled the scene.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
338
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
Jasper County, MO
Government
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Government
Lamar, MO
Government
County
Jasper County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Lamar, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy