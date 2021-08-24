The Fairbanks Police Department is struggling to keep officers. Now, the department is creating a retention plan.
Lacking a quarter of police employees and struggling to keep the officers they have, Fairbanks city officials are working on a retention plan. The Fairbanks Police Department hired 45 officers in the past five years and lost 50 in the same time frame, Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said. In fact, in a short period between 2019 and 2020, 21 officers left the department.www.newsminer.com
