Fairbanks, AK

The Fairbanks Police Department is struggling to keep officers. Now, the department is creating a retention plan.

By Alena Naiden
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLacking a quarter of police employees and struggling to keep the officers they have, Fairbanks city officials are working on a retention plan. The Fairbanks Police Department hired 45 officers in the past five years and lost 50 in the same time frame, Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said. In fact, in a short period between 2019 and 2020, 21 officers left the department.

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

