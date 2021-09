Governor Edwards has declared a state of emergency for all of Jefferson and Plaquemines Parish. For those in need of transportation in the event of an evacuation are highly advised to pre-register with the parish. Grand Isle residents are under a voluntary evacuation and told to move all RV's, boats and campers now. Time is not on our side. Ida is a fast moving storm and could make landfall as a major hurricane on Sunday afternoon, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's.