Time to pump? Data suggests traders intend to push Filecoin (FIL) above $100

After Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) reported that it had beaten analysts' expectations for its fiscal second quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions suggesting that they think the share price will move higher in the future. This may come as no surprise, considering the share price rose 8.3% the day after the announcement. Best Buy reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 and revenue of $11.85 billion, exceeding forecasts calling for EPS of $1.85 EPS and revenue of $11.49 billion. Prior to the announcement, investors had bid down BBY's share price to a below average range.