Time to pump? Data suggests traders intend to push Filecoin (FIL) above $100
Derivatives data and recent protocol developments signal that retail traders have turned bullish on FIL. Filecoin (FIL) accumulated 65% gains over the past 30 days to reach its highest price since June 8. The recent strength was accelerated after an Aug.6 partnership with Chainlink's oracle protocol on Aug. 6 allowed the projects to join their grant initiatives to speed up the development of hybrid smart contracts to leverage code running on the blockchain while the managing data computation process off-chain.www.fxstreet.com
