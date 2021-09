Gold is consolidated in bullish territory ahead of NFP. The US dollar is on the backfoot and testing critical support. Update: Gold price is extending its range play, finding some fresh bids amid a broadly weaker US dollar so far this Friday. Gold price is supported above the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1810, awaiting the all-important US NFP jobs data for the next direction. The US economy is seen adding 750K jobs in August vs. a 943K addition seen previously. Downbeat ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment sub-index have downplayed NFP expectations, undermining the greenback and further dousing Fed’s tapering bets. Besides, looming Delta covid variant concerns and hopes for more Chinese stimulus continue to put a floor under gold price.