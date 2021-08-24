Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Japan tests rotating detonation engine for the first time in space

By Submitted by schwit1
slashdot.org
 10 days ago

On July 27, the Japanese agency launched a pair of futuristic propulsion systems into space to carry out the first tests. They were launched from the Uchinoura Space Center aboard the S-520-31, a single-stage rocket capable of lofting a 220 lbs (100 kg) payload well above 186 miles (300 km). After recovering the rocket from the ocean, the JAXA team of engineers analyzed the data and confirmed the success of the mission, which put the new system at an estimated altitude of (146 miles) 234.9 km.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Deep Space Exploration#Space Launch#Propulsion#Schwit1#Japanese#Jaxa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

The ISS is cracked and facing ‘irreparable’ failures – and they could be about to get much worse

Ever since the Expedition 1 flight crew floated aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on 2 November 2000, humans have had a continuous presence in space.The ISS was only meant to last for 15 years, but more than two decades later it continues to operate as an orbiting lab for a multinational consortium of space agencies. With several years still left to serve, officials this week warned that new cracks in one of the modules and outdated equipment could soon result in “irreparable” damage that may lead to early abandonment and destruction.The newly discovered cracks on the Zarya module, which...
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Researchers Successfully Biomine Vanadium Aboard the Space Station

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — For centuries, humans have mined materials to build the tools we use every day, from batteries and cell phones to airplanes and refrigerators. While the process of obtaining these important minerals used to rely entirely on heavy machinery, fire, and human labor, scientists have learned how to harness the natural power of microbes to do some of the work.
Aerospace & DefenseWorld Economic Forum

The size and shape of the world's rockets from 1957 - now

An infographic by designer Tyler Skarbek incorporates a comparison of the world's different rockets. It shows which country designed each rocket, what years they were used, and what they achieved. This piece takes a detailed look at when rockets first originated in the form of ballistic missiles, to the planned...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

China is developing its own Mars helicopter

HELSINKI — China is looking at ways of expanding its space exploration capabilities including through a vehicle similar in appearance to NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter. A prototype of “Mars surface cruise drone” passed a final acceptance review Aug. 20, the National Space Science Center (NSSC) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) announced Wednesday.
Aerospace & Defensethewestsidegazette.com

Spinnaker3 Deorbiting Device Can Sweep Space Junk Away

When Spinnaker3 launches into space on Thursday, it will be on a bit of a clean-up mission. The drag sail developed by a team at Purdue University is being tested on its ability to deorbit from space. The process now takes months or years without assistance, leaving space vehicles among the more than 9,000 tons of debris orbiting the Earth at dangerous speeds, according to figures from the European Space Agency’s Space Debris Office.
EconomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Megascale Engineering: From Space Elevators to the Great Wall of China

When it comes to building big things, megascale engineering is where "there's no way you could build that" loses out to our knowledge of mathematics. Megascale engineering projects are more than just fantastical objects out of science fiction, they are already being actively planned in some parts of the world and they are not new — humans have been building megascale structures for thousands of years.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA's Deep Space Network Looks to the Future

When NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down on the Red Planet, the agency's Deep Space Network (DSN) was there, enabling the mission to send and receive the data that helped make the event possible. When OSIRIS-REx took samples of asteroid Bennu this past year, the DSN played a crucial...
Aerospace & Defenseglobalconstructionreview.com

China begins research into building megastructures in space

The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) is to fund a study into the possibility of building spacecraft with dimensions measured in kilometres. The project is listed in the foundation’s five-year plan for scientific research, which discusses the “urgent need” to develop technologies that could be use to build megastructures in space.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Spacecraft deorbiting device ready for upcoming test launch

A drag sail that a team at Purdue University developed to pull launch vehicles in space back to Earth is scheduled to undergo a test launch on Thursday (Sept. 2). The mission, set to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, will evaluate how well the prototype helps its vehicle deorbit from space after mission completion. A livestream of the launch will be available through Everyday Astronaut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy