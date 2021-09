After four weeks of engaging and competitive cricket, Oval Invincibles won the women’s Hundred with the tournament’s most comprehensive blowout over the Southern Brave. The margin of victory was 48 runs with the Brave snuffed out for 73 chasing a target of 122. It could have been so much worse and yet could not have happened at a worse time.They were three for two, 11 for five and 29 for seven at various points, the last of course the most galling with all recognised batters chewed up and spat out by an Invincibles side who only secured their place at...