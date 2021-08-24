Cancel
Netflix's 'Maid' Trailer Shows Margaret Qualley Longing For Luxury

By Marisa Mirabal
/Film
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall, creator Molly Smith Metzler brings a dramatic 10 episode series to Netlfix which details a woman's journey of longing and struggle as she quietly works among the wealthy. Margaret Qualley stars in Maid, a seemingly emotional story about fighting through poverty and daydreaming about a better life. Deadline...

Billy Burke
Anika Noni Rose
Andie Macdowell
Margaret Qualley
#Netlfix#Americans#Hbo
