Kingwood, WV

Woman accused of setting Houston man on fire charged with murder

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 10 days ago
KINGWOOD, Texas — Houston police are searching for a 19-year-old woman accused of setting a man on fire in the Kingwood area, resulting in his death.

Emma Presler has been charged with murder in connection with the Aug. 6 incident that killed Devin Graham, 33, KTRK reported.

Investigators have accused Presler of pouring fluid on Graham and setting him ablaze. He died several days later from severe burns at an area hospital, KHOU reported.

According to KTRK, Graham told police at the hospital before he died that the woman now identified as Presler went into the Woodland Hills Village home, poured an unknown substance on him and lit him on fire.

Witnesses reported seeing Presler leaving the scene in a white, four-door sedan after the incident, according to police.

A second victim, 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, was also badly burned but survived, and firefighters found both victims outside their Aspen Glade Drive home, KHOU reported.

A motive in the killing has not been provided.

