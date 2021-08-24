Long Island storm aftermath

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday’s heavy rains caused flooding on the Long Island Expressway, shutting down exits and leaving cars stalled everywhere. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the roads looked more like rivers Thursday morning. CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTS Once the waters receded, the totaled cars were pushed to the side, waiting to be towed. “It is absolutely craziness,” one woman said in Fresh Meadows. “Cars are floating all around, and it’s crazy, crazy. This is nothing. When I first got here, this car right there, you couldn’t see nothing. You could just see the top bars on its roof, that’s it.” ON THE LIE: It’s sad to say that this isn’t even that bad compared to other spots. This is by exit 25. Abandoned cars now broken after stuck in flood. @CBSNewYork #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/0vxNVkS5E3 — John Dias (@JohnBDias) September 2, 2021 It wasn’t just on the LIE. Major highways across the Tri-State Area flooded. First responders continue to plead with people not to pass through deep puddles. They say turn around and find another way. Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on the storm and its aftermath.