Environment

Long Island storm aftermath

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Henri had the potential to cause tremendous damage across Long Island. But officials said the effects were kept to a minimum.

New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

New York City Rat Breaststrokes Amid Hurricane Ida Floods, Goes Viral

After a summer of particularly heinous weather in New York, another round of flooding thanks to Hurricane Ida has sent the city into a spiral. When the weather turns like this, it’s not uncommon to see clips on social media of the streets filling up as natives and tourists wade through the water, or take cover in random awnings as the storm passes.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Impact: Drivers Caught In Fast-Moving Flooding On Long Island Expressway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday’s heavy rains caused flooding on the Long Island Expressway, shutting down exits and leaving cars stalled everywhere. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the roads looked more like rivers Thursday morning. CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTS Once the waters receded, the totaled cars were pushed to the side, waiting to be towed. “It is absolutely craziness,” one woman said in Fresh Meadows. “Cars are floating all around, and it’s crazy, crazy. This is nothing. When I first got here, this car right there, you couldn’t see nothing. You could just see the top bars on its roof, that’s it.” ON THE LIE: It’s sad to say that this isn’t even that bad compared to other spots. This is by exit 25. Abandoned cars now broken after stuck in flood. @CBSNewYork #IdaAftermath pic.twitter.com/0vxNVkS5E3 — John Dias (@JohnBDias) September 2, 2021 It wasn’t just on the LIE. Major highways across the Tri-State Area flooded. First responders continue to plead with people not to pass through deep puddles. They say turn around and find another way. Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on the storm and its aftermath.
New York City, NYSlate

Scenes of New York City Under Siege and Under Water From Hurricane Ida

The remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through New York City late Wednesday into early Thursday, dumping rain, as winds lashed the city and flood waters submerged it, leaving eight dead so far and the region in a state of emergency. More than three inches of rain pounded Central Park in an hour, a record amount, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the city’s first-ever flash flood emergency.*
Pittston, PAWOLF

Pittston residents deal with storm aftermath

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Residents are now dealing with flooding aftermath after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the area- Cars in Pittston were seen struggling through major flooding this morning. One resident sent in video footage of Oak Street in the city-
Elizabeth, NJfox5ny.com

NJ death toll rises to 23 after devastating flooding

NEW JERSEY - At least 23 people are dead across New Jersey after the devastating flooding from Tropical Storm Ida swept many people away in their cars or drowned them in their homes. Four people were found dead in a flooded apartment in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Thursday morning when...
Montgomery County, PAsanatogapost.com

Storm Aftermath: Retrieving Warning Cones, Barriers

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A police officer’s work is seemingly never done, but his or her list of tasks can expand depending on the day. On Thursday (Sept. 2, 2021) morning, at least two patrol units of the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department went out to township locations to retrieve department traffic barriers and warning cones (above). They were set out Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Ida pounded a steady rain across western Montgomery County.

