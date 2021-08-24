Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

From the Podium: Sean McVay on preseason finale plans for quarterback position, Matthew Stafford on evaluation of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell

By Stu Jackson
therams.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media following Monday's practice, discussing the plan for the quarterback position for Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos (McVay), working with wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell (Stafford), and more. Here are...

www.therams.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tutu Atwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFLchatsports.com

6 takeaways from Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay’s latest press conference

Head Coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford took the podium after a “sloppy” first of two joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are six takeaways from their press conferences on Wednesday. Matthew Stafford: ‘I made a couple poor decisions that I wish I had back”. (00:30) “They...
NFLtherams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Chris Garrett, Bryce Perkins, Xavier Jones and Tutu Atwell on "resilient" effort vs. Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Chris Garrett﻿, quarterback Bryce Perkins﻿, running back Xavier Jones and wide receiver Tutu Atwell each held press conferences with local media following their 17-16 loss to the Raiders Saturday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing what they saw out of Perkins, using kicker Matt Gay as their emergency punter, and more.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford goes deep with ESPN

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared his thoughts on his experiences and his career to this point with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. As the subject of the sports network’s cover story, the 12 year veteran QB discussed a variety of topics ranging from his time in Detroit, his view during the trade, and how he’s adjusting to Sean McVay’s offense.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Sean McVay Body Double Seen Following Rams Coach on Sidelines

Sean McVay has a stunt double. There is currently a very McVay-ish person following the Rams coach around on the sidelines during the preseason. Last night the Internet got a pretty good look at the two McVays. According to The Rams Wire, the McVay lookalike shadowing the Rams head coach...
NFLtherams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell talk final week of preseason

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell each met with local media following Tuesday's practice, discussing the schedule for wide receiver DeSean Jackson from now until the season-opener against the Bears (McVay), the offense's response to Monday's practice (O'Connell), what outside linebacker Terrell Lewis has shown so far (Morris), and more.
NFLphillyvoice.com

Fantasy football quarterback sleepers: Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence are worth the wait

When it comes to drafting your quarterback in fantasy, there are really two main ways to go about it. You can pounce and try and get one of the sport's elite mobile QBs, like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson. Or, you can sit back, be patient and try and get the most value you can out of a quarterback in a later round, using your top draft picks on skill players.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who is the Sean McVay lookalike lurking on the Rams' sideline?

If you’ve watched the Rams’ first two preseason games against the Chargers and Raiders, you may have noticed a Sean McVay lookalike on the sideline. You’re not alone. Fans on Twitter have pointed out the coach’s apparent stunt double a number of times, making jokes about how closely this mystery man resembles McVay. It doesn’t help that he always seems to be lurking behind McVay when the camera cuts to the head coach on the sideline.
NFLtherams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey react to Thursday's intra-squad scrimmage; Sony Michel talks joining Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Sony Michel each met with local media following Thursday's practice, with McVay, Donald and Ramsey sharing their takeaways from the intra-squad scrimmage that took place, while Michel discussed getting traded to the Rams.
NFLtherams.com

Sean McVay: "The tough decisions, those are positive problems for us"

The preseason schedule has concluded. Now comes the tough part. With three games against the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos, plus joint practices against the Raiders and Cowboys, to evaluate off of, the Rams shift their attention to Tuesday's 1 p.m. pacific time 53-man roster deadline with difficult choices to make ahead.
NFLLong Beach Press-Telegram

Whicker: Can Matthew Stafford be the Rams’ winning influencer?

The Detroit Lions are the only NFL franchise that existed before the Super Bowl came along and has never played in it. They haven’t won an championship since 1957, when there were 48 states, Bill Belichick was 5 years old, and the Beatles were seven years away from invading America.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Matthew Stafford’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Playing for a new team for the first time in his 13th NFL season, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford has arguably the highest fantasy football outlook of his career. How high should Stafford be in rankings on a potent offense and a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and is he a value at his current ADP?

Comments / 0

Community Policy