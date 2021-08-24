Cancel
Possible Trade? The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Player Who Used To Play With Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 10 days ago
Several teams including the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for Indiana Pacers shooting guard Jeremy Lamb, according to J. Michael of the IndyStar.

Michael reports that there are several teams interested in Lamb, and named the Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

Lamb played with Russell Westbrook for the first three years of his career from 2012-15 on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook, of course, is the new point guard for the Lakers after the blockbuster trade from the Washington Wizards sent him to Los Angeles.

Back in 2019 while on the Hornets, Lamb spoke about what Westbrook was like as a teammate.

Lamb is 29 years old, and has played for the Thunder, Hornets and Pacers over his nine year NBA career.

In 517 career games, he has averages of 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

He's played in Indiana for the last two seasons, and averaged 10.1 points per game last season.

Lamb tore his ACL during the 2020 season, and came back to play in 36 games this past season.

However, the veteran guard missed the final 16 games of the regular season for the Pacers (and the two play-in games) with a knee injury.

According to Michael, the Pacers will have to wait until he can prove himself as healthy next season to get a good trade package.

