Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Good Hope, AL

Good Hope sets distance limits on some new business construction

By Tyler Hanes
Posted by 
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K15tc_0bapCf5c00
The Good Hope City Council had the first reading of an ordinance that would set a distance limit between fireworks stores, pharmacies and manufactured home lots. Tyler Hanes

GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council had the first reading of an ordinance Monday night that would set a distance limit on new pharmacies, manufactured home sales lots and fireworks stores.

The ordinance would prohibit the building of a pharmacy within 1,000 feet of an existing pharmacy — unless divided by a four-lane highway. The ordinance would also prohibit the building of a manufactured home sales lot within 1.5 miles of an existing lot, or a fireworks store within 1.5 miles of an existing fireworks store.

Manufactured home lots and fireworks stores that are already located in the city are exempt from the ordinance as long as they maintain their business license.

After reading the ordinance for the first time during Monday’s meeting, the council will hear the second reading and consider passing the ordinance at its next meeting on Sept. 13.

The city already has similar ordinances already in place that put a distance limit on tattoo parlors and liquor stores within the city.

Good Hope Mayor Jerry Bartlett said the new ordinance is meant to protect the city’s existing businesses from having similar businesses come in, and is meant to hopefully encourage different kinds of businesses into the city.

He said the existing businesses included in the ordinance do a good job of bringing people into the city to spend money, but Good Hope is a small city that has a limited amount of commercial property, so having four manufactured home lots and three fireworks stands should be enough for the city.

“We have 2,500 people and we have three fireworks stands and four mobile home lots,” he said. “We don’t need any more. We would like to have more diversity.”

City Planner Corey Harbison said the ordinance does set a limit on the fireworks stores allowed in the city, but it is not meant to prevent the city’s residents from buying fireworks or using them on their own property.

“It’s not meant in anyway to prohibit someone buying them and shooting them at their house,” he said. “That is not the intent.”

The council also passed a resolution requesting Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to determine which municipality is responsible for maintaining portions of County Road 469.

Cullman owns property on one side of the road, and Good Hope has several parcels of land within its city limits on the other side of the road, and the road is currently maintained by Cullman County, Harbison said.

He said Good Hope believes it should still be maintained by the county, so the city is requesting the Attorney General to look at the state’s law and determine who should be responsible for the road.

Comments / 1

The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
100
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Cullman Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Good Hope, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Harbison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Hope City#Commercial Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?

Over the past week or so, Apple has eased some longstanding restrictions that helped make its App Store into a big moneymaker for the company. The company has long required app developers to pay high commissions to Apple on the sales of paid apps as well as purchases of subscriptions or digital items inside their apps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy