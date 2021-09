And just like that, we are full steam ahead into Labor Day weekend in what has to be the year marked by the fastest passage of time in human history. Somewhere around, say, Friday, March 13, 2020, I sort of gave up trying to wrap my head around the peculiar way in which the hours, days, and months tick by now. But when I do actually take a minute to think back to how I felt at this time last year, or around the New Year, I’m astonished and a little bit freaked out by how quickly it’s all whizzing by.