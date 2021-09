FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska health officials are cautioning against the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 infections, citing health risks. According to Dr. Coleman Cutchins, Clinical Pharmacist for the State of Alaska, viruses by nature are inherently difficult to treat. “I always remind people of one of the old mantras in viral infectious diseases: “Mitigation not medication”. Viruses are tough to treat, we don’t have good treatment options. How many times have you been sick and you went to your doctor and they said ‘It’s just a virus, you’re going to have to get over it?’ Viruses are not easy to treat in terms of drugs treating active infections. Vaccines - they teach our immune system how to identify it in the future, and it is our most effective treatment.”