City buys property, eyes future improvement work

Work continues on the Warehouse District streetscape project.

Downtown Cullman will soon make room for a little extra parking, thanks to the city’s pending acquisition of a small lot not far from the city’s existing two-story municipal parking deck.

At its regular meeting Monday, the Cullman City Council authorized mayor Woody Jacobs to purchase the property, located at the corner of Third Avenue SW and Fourth Street SW. The lot sits directly across the street to the west of The Loft multipurpose venue, and diagonally across from the parking deck.

The city is acquiring the property for $130,000. City leaders did not specify whether the lot, which currently is covered in grass, would eventually be designated for general public use.

The city also awarded a bid to get started on its next streetscape and sidewalk improvement project, coming on the heels of a similar project done over the past year in the Warehouse District. The new project will upgrade walking paths, lighting, and other pedestrian access and beautification features along Second Avenue NE from Arnold Street to Oak Drive.

The span of road due for the upgrades runs from the traffic signal at the corner of Depot Park and the old Desperation Church, heading northward to the Oak Drive turnoff that lies just past, and opposite from, the city police department.

In other business at its regular meeting, the council:

Held a public hearing on a proposal to vacate an area of unimproved right of way behind 605 St. Joseph Avenue NW. No council action was taken on the matter Monday; the city planning commission previously had delivered to the council an unfavorable recommendation on making the change.

Renewed the city’c contract with Air Med Care Network Group for Air Evac coverage for city employees and their families.

Awarded a bid for the furnishing and laying of hot mix to Wiregrass Constructiton Co., the lowest responsible bidder.

Awarded a bid for hot mix and cold mix to Wiregrass Construction Company, the lowest responsible bidder.

Awarded a bid for water inventory materials to G & C Supply Company, the lowest responsible bidder.