TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old man now faces murder charges after officers say he shot and killed another 18-year-old in Tulare. According to the Tulare Police Department, Ruben Abila was arrested on Monday morning after an investigation suspected him of shooting and killing Nalen Peterson on June 5. He was then booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility.