Monday night news update
In this news update, The Mass. Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 data. The state's positivity rate over the past week sits at just under 2.6 percent, over 3,000 new cases were reported over the weekend and four new deaths. Over 63 percent of Mass. residents are fully-vaccinated. Federal regulators gave the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine full approval today and Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is making its annual debut Tuesday. Also, Janna Brown has your latest local forecast.www.westernmassnews.com
Comments / 0