Woman accused of stuffing fish into her purse at local pet store, not paying
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman is facing charges, accused of trying to steal a fish from a Lake Saint Louis pet store. Megan Goste, 20, is charged with felony stealing and misdemeanor shoplifting. Police say walked into Pet Land on July 2 and asked for help from an employee, who bagged up for her two live hermit crabs, a live firefish and another salt-water organism for a total of $89.96 in merchandise.www.kmov.com
