Texans coach David Culley says starters will play more against the Buccaneers

HOUSTON — After their 20-14 victory against the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans will close out their three-game preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The game against the Buccaneers will be the Texans’ final dress rehearsal before the start of the 2021 season, and first-year head coach David Culley announced that Houston’s presume starters will play more in their preseason finale. The Texans will open their 19th season in franchise history on Sept. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We really want those guys to get a feel for what it’s like to go into the second half of the ball game,” Culley said prior to Monday’s practice. “The plan is to try and take them into the third quarter, to see how we handle adjustments from the first to the second half.”

One player that will likely see his most preseason action against the Buccaneers is receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks did not play in the Texans preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, and he only appeared in 13 snaps against the Cowboys — where he recorded 10 yards on two receptions.

Culley’s game plan could also mean the Texans will get an extended evaluation from potential starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Unlike Cooks, Taylor did take part in the Texans’ 26-7 victory against the Packers, but only played one drive. In the first two preseason games, Taylor has played 34 snaps while completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 50 yards.

“Every time we step onto the field, it is very important for us to go out there and do our job — and that we finish it as well,” Taylor said. “Execution is something that we preach each and every day. You practice throughout the week on different looks. But when it comes to game days, it is all about executing. And we need that in all phases.”

The Texans take a 2-0 preseason record into their finale with the Buccaneers.